Brazil, India and Mexico are taking on China’s exports
Summary
- To avoid an economic shock, they are pursuing a strange mix of free trade and protectionism
At last, it seemed time for a manufacturing take-off. Having struggled to compete with China’s industrial might, other emerging markets stood ready to benefit as their rival’s labour costs surged and rising tensions between it and the West pushed firms to look for new factory locations. Last year foreign direct investment into China fell to a 30-year low.