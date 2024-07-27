Brazil, India and Mexico are taking on China’s exports

Yet some Chinese goods are so cheap they have the lowest prices even with sky-high tariffs. Moreover, some products sneak past levies because they are packaged in third countries. That is why non-tariff barriers and import bans are also proliferating. India has launched anti-dumping probes into a variety of products, including unframed glass mirrors and fasteners, which it says will protect its small and medium-sized businesses. It has also filed the most anti-dumping cases of any country in the world. China is retaliating. Sumant Sinha, boss of ReNew, an Indian green-tech firm, says it is even quietly blocking India’s access to solar equipment.