Brazil, India ministers to discuss food security in November
During the G20 summit, President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two resolved to increase cooperation in sustainable agriculture and rural development
NEW DELHI : Brazilian agriculture and livestock minister Carlos Favaro is expected to meet Indian consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi during a 1-3 November visit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message