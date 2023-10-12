Brazil, India ministers to discuss food security in November

NEW DELHI :Brazilian agriculture and livestock minister Carlos Favaro is expected to meet Indian consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi during a 1-3 November visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Favaro’s visit comes as countries eye open, unimpeded and reliable food supply chains amid pressures to ensure that agricultural trade is not affected by unilateral restrictions and protectionist measures. Cooperation on ethanol and biofuels is also expected to be a focus for both sides.

“During his stay in Delhi, Carlos Favarao would like to pay a courtesy visit to Piyush Goyal to discuss future cooperation work," a government official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

G20 leaders in September announced their commitment to global food security and nutrition for all amid rising food and oil prices.

Expressing its commitment to eliminate hunger and malnutrition, the G20 highlighted the urgent need to augment research cooperation on climate-resilient and nutritious crops such as millets, quinoa and sorghum, in addition to traditional staples like rice, wheat and maize.

During the New Delhi G20 summit, President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two resolved to increase cooperation in sustainable agriculture and rural development, including at the multilateral level, with the aim of safeguarding food and nutritional security of both countries and of the world. They expressed satisfaction over the formation of joint technical committees to facilitate trade in agriculture and animal husbandry products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two countries are also in talks for an expansion of the India-Mercosur preferential trade agreement.

Queries sent to the spokespersons of the Brazilian Embassy in New Delhi and the Indian consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry were unanswered at press time.

Global food security is being discussed widely. In September, the UAE’s climate change and environment minister Mariam Al Mehairi in an interview with Mint said, “COP28, under the UAE presidency, aims to transform food systems to ensure that the food system is part of the nationally determined contributions (NDCs), national adaptation plans (NAPs), and national biodiversity strategy." She further informed that she was going to send COP28’s food agenda to all agriculture ministers across all member countries to sign off on the declaration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trade in agriculture has also grown significantly in the last half decade due to higher exports of commodities such as wheat, sugar, dairy products, coffee, etc. For example, export of agricultural and allied commodities in value terms shot up to ₹3.74 trillion in 2021-22 from ₹2.5 trillion in 2017-18, according to the latest figures from the Indian Ministry of Commerce.

Both Brazilian and Indian leaders at the G20 summit acknowledged the urgency of a fair and equitable energy transition. They noted the vital role of biofuels and flex-fuel vehicles in decarbonizing the transport sector, especially in developing nations. They commended bilateral initiatives in bioenergy, involving both governmental and private sectors, and celebrated the establishment during India’s G20 presidency of the Global Biofuels Alliance, of which both countries are founding members.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!