Brazil looks like a winner in the global trade war

Chinese buyers are already stockpiling Brazilian soybeans as Beijing retaliates against President Trump’s tariffs with levies on U.S. agricultural producers. Brazilian suppliers of everything from cotton to chicken are banking on higher Chinese demand. The commodities-heavy Brazilian benchmark stock index is up 9% this year, through Tuesday’s close, while the S&P 500 is down 4.2% over the same period.

The preparations reflect a trade relationship between Brazil and China that has expanded significantly in recent years. Rich in beef, iron ore and oil, Brazil has raw materials that China’s vast population needs. China, meanwhile, has capital that Latin America’s biggest economy needs to build much-needed infrastructure.

At the same time, Brazil sees opportunities to boost exports to the U.S. and to other countries that are being hit by Trump’s tariffs, which his administration is planning to expand for an array of trading partners on Wednesday.

Brazil is the biggest producer of footwear outside Asia, and its industry trade association hopes the country will be able to send more shoes to the U.S. in place of Chinese products, which would be a boost for a country trying to sell more value-added goods.

Brazil could see additional tariffs from the U.S. on Wednesday, when Trump is expected to impose new duties on much of America’s imports. But China is likely to face higher tariffs, giving Brazilian products a relative advantage. And though Trump has noted Brazil’s own high tariffs, the U.S. has long had a trade surplus with the country, which economists think could help insulate it.

André Perfeito, chief economist at the São Paulo-based APCE consulting firm, attributed recent strength in Brazil’s currency, the real, to optimism over global trade. “Trump is reshuffling trade, and this is opening up opportunities," said Perfeito.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last week visited Japan, where he agreed with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on measures to open the country to Brazilian beef imports. Japan currently imports some 40% of its beef from the U.S. under a 2019 agreement, a deal analysts said could now be in doubt after Trump announced tariffs on global auto imports.

“Trump is not the world’s sheriff—he’s only president of the United States," da Silva said during the visit. “We need to overcome protectionism and make sure that free trade can grow."

The U.S. is still the largest foreign investor in Brazil, which remains a major ally outside of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Brazil, a major steel exporter to the U.S., has already been hit by Trump’s broad tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. Brazil is currently locked in negotiations with the Trump administration to lessen the impact of the levies on its steelmakers.

Still, investors and businesspeople are hopeful for a replay of Trump’s first term, when Brazil reaped many of the benefits of global trade tensions, largely through increased Chinese demand. At the time, China bought more soybeans, grain and beef from Latin America in retaliation against U.S. trade measures. U.S. farmers lost almost $26 billion in agricultural exports in 2018 and 2019, according to the Agriculture Department.

“These trade tensions will likely lead China to buy more grains and protein from Brazil, reducing demand in the U.S. and boosting exports of soybeans, beef and chicken from Brazil to China," said Plinio Nastari, head of Datagro, a Brazilian agricultural consulting firm.

Since overtaking the U.S. as Brazil’s biggest trading partner in 2009, China has invested more than $70 billion in the Latin American country, courting business leaders and politicians alike. Chinese companies control around 10% of Brazil’s electricity supply, built many of its ports and roads and are constructing hundreds of miles of railroads. Chinese-made cars are now ubiquitous in São Paulo, Brazil’s financial center.

Da Silva has made Chinese relations a priority, hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November. In 2023, da Silva visited Beijing, where a military band played a song by a Rio-born musician, reducing some in the Brazilian delegation to tears.

Even before Trump took office in January, Chinese processors started stocking up on Brazilian soybeans, buying almost all of the grains they needed for the first quarter from Brazil—compared with some 54% from Brazil in the first quarter of 2024.

Prices are also on the rise. The premium for soybeans at Brazilian ports—the extra amount buyers are willing to pay above the benchmark price—rose some 70% last month in the week following China’s announcement of a 10% tariff on U.S. soybeans. The premium reached 85 cents a bushel for March shipment, the highest level in three years, according to the Cepea research center at the University of São Paulo.

Brazilian exports of chicken and eggs are already up 9% and 20%, respectively, this year compared with the same period last year, according to Ricardo Santin, head of the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein. Brazil has escaped the bird flu outbreak that has disrupted global poultry trade, boosting its appeal to China as an alternative to the U.S. after Beijing imposed a 15% tariff on U.S. chicken, said Santin.

Deeper trade ties between Brazil and China have strategic implications for Washington. U.S. officials have said they see an economic and military threat in the deep presence China has in Latin America, particularly in projects that could have military use, such as a deep water port completed last year in Peru and a satellite-tracking station in Argentina.

Brazil has recently focused on expanding its limited rail network to cut costs and tackle food inflation. In its inaugural project in the country, the state company China Railway has been building part of the so-called Fiol railroad that connects Brazil’s central farming belt to ports in eastern and northern Brazil.

“China has both the international expertise and the capacity to invest," Renan Filho, Brazil’s transportation minister, said in an interview.

At the same time, some Brazilian businesses are looking more toward the U.S. market in the midst of trade turmoil.

China is a major exporter of shoes to the U.S. market, but tariffs on Chinese imports could squeeze that trade. Brazilian manufacturers see an opening for an industry that benefits from an abundant supply of leather, owing to its strong domestic agricultural industry.

“If there are no significant tariffs on Brazilian products, we see an opportunity for growth in exports to the U.S.A., which is already our main destination," said Haroldo Ferreira, head of Abicalçados, the country’s footwear industry group.

