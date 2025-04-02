Brazil looks like a winner in the global trade war
Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Apr 2025, 01:56 PM IST
SummaryExporters are banking on higher Chinese demand as the Latin American country looks for new trade opportunities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SÃO PAULO—In the unfolding global trade war, Brazil is betting it has some distinct advantages.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less