Breaking down India’s $400-billion exports mark

Several details of India’s best-ever showing in goods exports augur well. The increase is widespread, across countries, categories and items. The increase is both in value and volume terms. And today, India is among the fastest-growing exporters in the world
Earlier this month, the government announced it had crossed its 2021-22 target of $400 billion in goods exports, with about 10 days left in the financial year. Both in its big picture and small details, this best-ever showing by Indian goods exports augurs well. It appears to break away from several years of meandering and graduating to a higher trajectory. This number, in dollar terms, is 37% higher than pandemic-affected 2020-21 and 21% more than the previous best of $330 million in 2018-19.
A breakdown of this number suggests that Indian exports are elbowing their way into new spaces—and can build on this. For 2021-22, granular data on item-wise exports are available only for the 10-month period till January 2022, when India’s exports stood at $340 million. In this period, the number of countries to which India shipped at least $50 million of goods was 141. For 70% of these countries, the 10-month figure was higher than the 12-month figure for 2020-21, and for another 20%, it was on course to reach there by the end of the year.
Similar numbers show up on the item-wise classification of goods. Globally, goods trade is classified at four levels of granularity. At the broadest two-digit classification system, there are 98 categories of goods. In 65% of them, the 10-month figure exceeded the full-year 2020-21 figure and 20% of categories were on course to do the same by March-end. A similar picture is seen at the four-digit classification level, which has 1,217 items.
Part of the increase in exports has come from higher prices of goods in a year of rising inflation in several parts of the world. For example, consumer inflation in the 38 countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose from 1.4% in 2020 to 4% in 2021. To sustain the gains in the future, Indian exporters need to sell greater quantities and not simply realize better unit prices. It is then a good sign that India’s exports data also shows widespread quantity gains this year.
Quantity data is available at a six-digit item classification level, which breaks down the trade basket into 5,123 items. Of this, 809 items accounted for 90% of India’s $340 billion exports till January 2022. About 69% of these 809 items in value terms and 60% in quantity terms recorded a higher figure for this 10-month period over the 12-month period of 2020-21.
Top Draw
India’s export basket is driven by petroleum products, gems and jewellery, capital goods, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, organic chemicals, auto and auto parts, cereals and cotton. These account for about 60% of India’s exports by value. Other than pharmaceuticals, all these segments have seen their 10-month 2021-22 numbers exceed their full 2020-21 numbers.
Further, within them, there are specific items powering this increase. At the six-digit item level, the net increase of $48 billion between 2020-21 (12 months) and 2021-22 (10 months) shows that of the 5,123 items, total gains of about $72 billion were seen in 2,717 items—more than half the goods basket. Further, 1,978 items saw a combined drop of about $24 billion. On the gains side, nearly half the $72-billion gross gains came from just 10 items that principally drew from the top categories outlined above. In other words, India’s top export categories made their presence felt.
Global Gains
That is also the case with India’s top export destinations. There are 21 countries to which India exported goods worth upwards of $5 billion in 2021-22 (10-month period). In 17 of these, the 10-month 2021-22 figure has already crossed the full 2020-21 figure. In the remaining four, the pro rata figure for 2021-22 is on target to cross the 2020-21 figure. In terms of growth, this set of 21 is led by Turkey (75%), Australia (57%) and Belgium (50%).
India’s export showing of 2021-22 also stands out on the world stage. Data from OECD for 42 leading countries shows 15 countries whose exports in the 10-month period to January 2022 exceeded $300 billion. India was ranked 14thin size. On growth between 2021-22 (10 months) and 2020-21 (12 months), only two countries recorded double-digit growth: Russia (33%) and India (18%). That’s something for India to take into 2022-23.