Breaking down Indian economy’s unending energy

India, hailed as a “bright spot" amid a stressed global outlook, has retained its top position among key emerging markets (EMs) for 10 consecutive months, the latest edition of Mint's monthly EM Tracker showed. The tracker, which assesses economic activity across 10 EMs based on seven high-frequency indicators, gave India a record-high score of 80.5 out of 100 in December 2023.

The rank and score are provisional since some countries are yet to release full data. But among the indicators where all the data is available, India’s robust manufacturing activity growth and upward stock movement stole the show. (India was also No. 1 on GDP, but that data is only available till the September quarter for all economies.)

Strong trends were also visible in another tracker run by Mint, which focuses solely on the progress of domestic macroeconomic numbers. Just four out of the 16 indicators it tracks were below their five-year average trends last month—a slight improvement since November and a sharp uptick since mid-2023. Simply put, this means most indicators are in better shape than their recent trends.

The two trackers together give a comprehensive monthly report card on how India’s economy behaved with respect to its own recent trajectory, and vis-a-vis peer economies. The economic position comes as good news for the central government as it prepares the last Union budget of its second term, to be presented on Thursday. However, subdued exports growth, especially in labour-intensive sectors (a proxy for job trends), and a weakness in wholesale passenger car sales may dampen the optimism.

Market momentum

One of the indicators where India topped among EMs last month was equity market capitalization, which expanded by a record 10.4%. Despite bouts of volatility, domestic stocks have given robust returns this fiscal year, thanks to strong foreign inflows, a growing retail pie, and decent corporate earnings. In the past year, the market capitalization has surged by over 28%. December's delightful rally helped the market surge past the $4-trillion mark for the first time. (India crossed Hong Kong to rank fourth globally in January). This came on the back of favourable state election results, robust foreign portfolio investments, and a decline in US bond yields, said Sujan Hajra, chief economist, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. “It is expected that the interim budget will delineate the expenditure programme for 2024-25 as market participants will closely monitor deficit statistics and the [Centre’s] borrowing programme, with a gross borrowing figure below ₹16 trillion viewed as positive," Hajra added.

Inflation dynamics

Inflation, a pain point in the not-too-distant past, now offers some relief. Retail prices rose 5.7% in December, slightly up from November, but that was mainly on account of base effect. Sequentially, consumer price inflation decreased by 0.3%, and the consumer price food index dropped 0.9%. This was in contrast with the surge in food and vegetable prices due to erratic monsoons that had propelled inflation to 7.4% in July 2023. Meanwhile, core inflation (which excludes food and fuel) continued to decline in December and fell below the 4% mark for the first time since March 2020. Commenting on its monetary policy implications, Nomura said in a report that the Reserve Bank of India was likely to “shift its focus to growth and will likely be alert to the risks of overtightening" as inflation trends closer to 4%, core inflation remains anchored and the global monetary policy mood shifts.

Trade signals

Lastly, India's goods exports stayed weak, growing just 1% year-on-year in December 2023, against a decline of 2.9% in November. Economists at Barclays noted “some early signs of stabilization in export growth", following a weak run in 2023 due to a slowdown in Western markets. Imports declined as global prices of key commodities continued to cool down, helping the trade deficit reach a five-month low. "India's hard-earned macro stability is largely centred around its ability to finance its rising import bill, through a combination of exporting goods, people, and technology," Barclays noted in another report. However, the disruptions in the Red Sea trade route could weigh on India's trade. Also, exports in eight labour-intensive sectors tracked by Mint grew only 2.6%, showing continued stress in the labour market.

The Emerging Markets Tracker and Macro Tracker are released at the end of every month, once most high-frequency datasets for the previous month are released. Their interactive versions can be viewed here.