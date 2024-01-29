Breaking down Indian economy’s unending energy
Summary
- India has retained its top slot among key emerging markets. However, subdued export growth and weakness in wholesale passenger car sales could dampen the optimism
India, hailed as a “bright spot" amid a stressed global outlook, has retained its top position among key emerging markets (EMs) for 10 consecutive months, the latest edition of Mint's monthly EM Tracker showed. The tracker, which assesses economic activity across 10 EMs based on seven high-frequency indicators, gave India a record-high score of 80.5 out of 100 in December 2023.