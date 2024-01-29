Breaking down Indian economy’s unending energy

Inflation dynamics

Inflation, a pain point in the not-too-distant past, now offers some relief. Retail prices rose 5.7% in December, slightly up from November, but that was mainly on account of base effect. Sequentially, consumer price inflation decreased by 0.3%, and the consumer price food index dropped 0.9%. This was in contrast with the surge in food and vegetable prices due to erratic monsoons that had propelled inflation to 7.4% in July 2023. Meanwhile, core inflation (which excludes food and fuel) continued to decline in December and fell below the 4% mark for the first time since March 2020. Commenting on its monetary policy implications, Nomura said in a report that the Reserve Bank of India was likely to “shift its focus to growth and will likely be alert to the risks of overtightening" as inflation trends closer to 4%, core inflation remains anchored and the global monetary policy mood shifts.