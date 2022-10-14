Breaking down the five-month-high inflation

India's retail inflation rose to 7.41% in September, the highest since April. The surge was led by food and beverage inflation, which came in at a 22-month high of 8.4%. With a weight of 45.9% in the inflation basket, food and beverage group contributed 52% to overall inflation. Kerosene, tomato, and potato were among the items recording the biggest inflation, while price pressures were felt the most in West Bengal, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh among others. In October, some relief may come as prices of rice, wheat four, potato, onion, among others, have declined this month.

