Breaking down the surge in GST revenues

In the first six months of 2022-23, gross GST revenues grew 31% over the same period last year. That’s also much faster than the 23.5% growth in tax collected from companies and individuals. According to the GST Council, which sets GST rates, and comprises Central and state governments: “Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having positive impact on GST revenues on a consistent basis." But there’s another driver, one that needs to be seen with some tempering: high imports. Import Driver GST is levied on the sale of goods and services. It comprises three components. For a transaction between two parties whose GST registration is in the same state, Central GST (CGST), accruing to the Central government, and state GST (SGST) accruing to the state government, is charged. When their state of registration differs, integrated GST (IGST) is charged, and the division of collections between the Centre and states happens later. On select items like alcohol and luxury cars, a cess on top of GST is also charged.