Brent climbs above $100/bbl as volatility continues

At 8.35 a.m., the May contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $101.40 per barrel, higher by 1.49% from its previous close. The April contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 1.09% to $97.49 per barrel.
Oil prices recouped during the early trade on Wednesday as volatile trading continued amid the Russia-Ukraine talks.
The increase in crude prices comes after five sessions of decline. On Tuesday, Brent prices dropped below the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in three weeks.
Off late, hopes of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have calmed down the oil prices. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address released early on Wednesday said that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks sound more realistic, but more time is required.
Further, the resurgent Covid cases and restrictions in China have also fuelled concerns of an impact in demand.
The recent cooling off of prices come as a major relief as oil prices have been largely elevated since the tensions intensified and Russia invaded Ukraine last month. On March 7, Brent had touched $139.13 per barrel, the highest since 2008.
However, on March 9, prices started to decline after United Arab Emirates (UAE), a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said that it favoured high oil production by the cartel.
The high oil prices have been a cause of concern for India as the country imports 85% of its oil demand. The recent incessant rise in global crude prices have lifted the Indian energy basket, comprising of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude. It was last recorded at $110.30 per barrel on March 14, according to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Although, the increase in crude oil prices has not been transferred to the consumers so far as the retail fuel prices have been unchanged for over four months now, market experts believe, with mounting pressure of high oil prices on oil marketing companies, retail fuel prices may be sharply increased going ahead.
On Tuesday, the retail price of petrol was unchanged at ₹95.41 a litre, while diesel was sold for ₹86.67 per litre in the national capital.
The incessant rise in crude prices would also impact the current account deficit (CAD) to a great extend given India's import dependence for its energy requirements.
Recently, Morgan Stanley has raised its inflation estimate and GDP growth forecast for India for the upcoming financial year.
"Building in higher oil prices, we trim our F23 GDP growth forecast 50bps, to 7.9%, lift our CPI inflation forecast to 6%, and expect the current account deficit to widen to a 10-year high of 3% of GDP," it said in a recent report.
In February, India’s retail inflation accelerated to an eight- month high led by elevated prices of food and manufactured goods, official data showed on Monday.
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.07% in February compared to 6.01% in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. Meanwhile, wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rose to 13.11% in February as against 12.96% in the previous month.
Amid concerns of impact of the high prices on consumers and the oil supplies in the country, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli on Monday said that the Union Government is ready to all appropriate actions to mitigate the volatility and the impact of high oil prices.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Teli said that the government is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation.
On February 26, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that given the volatility in global oil prices due to escalating hostilities, India is committed to “supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves."
As per the consumption pattern of 2019-20, the total capacity in the established Strategic Petroleum Reserves facilities of 5.33 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) is estimated to provide for about 9.5 days of crude oil requirement.
