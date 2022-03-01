NEW DELHI : As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, crude oil prices continued to increase on Tuesday.

Around 3.15 p.m., price of Brent crude was at $101.25, higher by 3.35% from its previous close. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading 2.78% higher at $98.38 per barrel.

The rise in oil prices comes as a major cause of worry for India as it is dependent on imports to meet 85% of its oil demand and 55% of natural gas requirements. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in FY21, $101.4 billion in FY20, and $111.9 billion in FY19.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd noted that the rising crude oil prices will increase the oil import bill and subsequently trigger a spike in inflation going ahead.

In a recent report, ratings agency ICRA also said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may have limited impact on India with the disruption resulting in surge in commodity prices, primarily oil and gas, in the short-term period.

Mint had on 26 February reported that the government is assessing the evolving geopolitical situation and will decide on cutting excise duty on fuels if the current surge in crude price lingers longer than can be absorbed by state-run fuel retailers.

The government has said that it is monitoring the situation in the wake of the geopolitical unrest. Last week, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said that given the volatility in global oil prices, it is committed to “supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves."

As per the consumption pattern of 2019-20, the total capacity in the established Strategic Petroleum Reserves facilities of 5.33 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) is estimated to provide for about 9.5 days of crude oil requirement.

Analysts, however, are of the view that with prospects of a nuclear deal by Iran, the rise in oil prices may be restricted or even decline in days ahead.

Iran is the ninth-largest oil-producing nation in the world, but economic sanctions on the country have led to lower production by the country compared to its potential.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics