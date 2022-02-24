Brent hits $100. What are the implications of higher oil prices?

For airlines, aviation turbine fuel accounts for a big share of operating costs therefore higher oil prices are unwelcome. In Q3, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s fuel CASK grew by around 90% y-o-y and 13% sequentially. CASK is cost per available seat kilometres and is a unit measure. Brent crude prices have averaged at $79 per barrel in Q3 and so far in Q4, they stand at about $90 per barrel. It helps that domestic traffic data is showing a recovery in February after a dismal January. How traffic recovery pans out ahead is key and so is the strength in yields, a measure of pricing for airlines. Shares of InterGlobe and SpiceJet Ltd were down around 5% in Thursday’s morning trade.