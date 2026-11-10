New Delhi: The Indian economy and oil marketing companies (OMCs) may get some relief as oil prices hover near four-month lows on Tuesday.
Brent near $90 offers relief on fiscal, inflation fronts
SummaryConcerns persist as prices are still well above pre-US-Iran war levels.
New Delhi: The Indian economy and oil marketing companies (OMCs) may get some relief as oil prices hover near four-month lows on Tuesday.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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