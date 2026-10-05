Mint explainer: how Brics’ new tax platforms could change cross-border taxation

The 11-member Brics grouping is creating new platforms for cooperation on international taxation, transfer pricing and revenue data. Brics accounts for about 39% of global GDP on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis.
Mint explains the move and its significance, which could give major emerging economies a more structured way to compare tax practices, share data and coordinate their positions on cross-border taxation. This, in turn, could influence how members administer existing rules and, potentially, how international tax rules are debated and designed.