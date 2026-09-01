From Brics summit to Tim Cook’s legacy and AI’s job exposure, top global news in 5 charts

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts gives you an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.
Bric by Bric
India is set to host the Brics summit on 12-13 September as the world grapples with heightened geopolitical uncertainty. The bloc, established as an alternative to the Group of Seven (G7) and a major voice for the Global South, has expanded significantly in the past 15 years.