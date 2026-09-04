BRICS Summit 2026: $1 trillion global sovereign capital in focus as 500 investors gather in Delhi

India is hosting 18th BRICS Summit on 12–13 September 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit brings together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

India is the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition. The BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of ‘Humanity First,’ according to a 27 August statement by Ministry of External Affairs.

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While the main Summit at Bharat Mandapam brings together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees, over 500 top institutional investors, finance ministers, and business leaders will assemble at The Oberoi in New Delhi on September 12–13 for the founding iBRICS Summit 2026.

Convened by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), the summit is designed to directly connect sovereign capital with bankable infrastructure, energy, and digital capacity projects across the 21 BRICS member states and partner nations.

The summit comes at a critical juncture as BRICS economies adapt to shifting trade dynamics, US tariff pressures, and high dollar-clearing costs, SWFI said in a statement on Friday.

What is iBRICS? iBRICS is basically an annual sovereign investment and deal summit convened by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute on the sidelines of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit. The 2026 edition is its founding edition. Thirty-two days later, SWFI convenes I-20 Investment Week in Dallas, Texas, during the United States’ G20 host year.

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A Brics foreign ministers’ meeting in May concluded without a joint statement because of the differences between Iran and the UAE (ANI FILE)

Established in 2008, SWFI has convened more than 7U private, invitation-only gatherings for sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds, family offices and institutional investors across 60 cities in 20 countries, including the Global Wealth Conference in partnership with the City of London, the SWF Summit and the FORT family office series, at venues including the House of Commons, Guildhall, Mansion House and the Museum of the Future, Dubai.

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"For twenty years, cross-border investments within BRICS were discussed politically and executed bilaterally through outside intermediaries. With tariffs and sanctions straining traditional corridors, funds and ministries need direct access to allocate capital more flexibly. We are providing that dedicated venue alongside the Leaders’ Summit.” Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI and Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, said

BRICS countries hold a massive share of world reserves and are building the rails to move capital independently.

The gathering aligns with ongoing work to modernise the bloc’s financial plumbing. Following Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s confirmation of the BRICS payments task force, the summit will feature detailed sessions on linking fast-payment rails like UPI and Pix alongside Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

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“BRICS countries hold a massive share of world reserves and are building the rails to move capital independently. The missing link has been matching that capital directly with bankable projects. 12 September is where project owners and global allocators sit down to make that match,” Dushyant Khanna, Co-Chair of iBRICS New Delhi 2026 said in the statement.

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Highlights of iBRICS -Participation from sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds, and major Gulf and BRICS family offices managing a combined $1 trillion.

- Day one will feature a closed-door roundtable of 250 principals and the signing of The Sovereign Capital Compact.

-Day 2 hosts pre-matched bilateral deal tables and specialised sector roundtables.

- Roundtable of 250 principals mapping out non-dollar settlement corridors and capital deployment targets.

- Public signing on 12 September to cement cross-border funding commitments for infrastructure, technology, critical minerals, and energy transition projects.

- Key discussions on linking national fast-payment networks (like India’s UPI and Brazil’s Pix) and CBDC interoperability following recent updates from the Reserve Bank of India.