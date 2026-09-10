Diplomacy tightrope, economic heft test await India at Brics summit

The upcoming 18th Brics Summit under India's presidency could turn out to be both an economic lever and a diplomatic endurance test for New Delhi.
At the 11-13 September meetings and on the sidelines, the host country will likely pursue concrete outcomes on crucial agendas, including supply chain resilience, seamless cross-border transactions, energy security, reforms within multilateral bodies, and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to several government officials and experts.