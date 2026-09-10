BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping, Putin, Pezeshkian among global leaders attending New Delhi meet – Full list

China's President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi this weekend, Beijing said on 10 September. This would be Jinping's first visit to India in seven year

"At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13," a foreign ministry statement read.

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The high-profile Summit, scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, brings together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, as well as Outreach Invitees.

India is the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition. The BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

The BRICS Summit comes at a challenging moment for India, as the grouping navigates the fallout from the US-Iran war and the wider crisis in the Middle East.

For New Delhi, the immediate challenge will be to strike a delicate diplomatic balance. The expanded BRICS includes Iran as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, countries with differing interests and positions on the regional conflict.

A Modi-Xi bilateral meeting on the sidelines is widely scheduled on Saturday. The Chinese leader's delegation could run to around 400 officials, roughly double the 2019 contingent, according to some media reports.

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There has been intense diplomacy between China and India, the latest being the 25th round of Special Representative talks, held in Beijing on 28 August, between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Putin also attending Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Summit. This would be his second visit to India in under a year, following the annual bilateral summit in New Delhi in December 2025. Modi renewed the invitation to Putin in person when the two leaders met at the SCO summit in Bishkek on 31 August. Modi-Putin meeting is scheduled on Friday.

BRICS was formed in 2006 as an informal BRIC alliance comprising four countries - Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Today, BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries worldwide. The other member countries are South Africa,Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

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There are 10 partner countries as well.

Full list of global leaders attending the Summit Xi Jinping — President, China

Vladimir Putin — President, Russia

Cyril Ramaphosa — President, South Africa

Masoud Pezeshkian — President, Iran

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi — President, Egypt

Abiy Ahmed — Prime Minister, Ethiopia

Prabowo Subianto — President, Indonesia

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE

Mauro Vieira — Foreign minister, Brazil BRICS partner and outreach leaders Alexander Lukashenko — President, Belarus

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev — President, Kazakhstan

Anwar Ibrahim — Prime Minister, Malaysia

Anutin Charnvirakul — Prime Minister, Thailand

Miguel Díaz-Canel — President, Cuba

Bola Ahmed Tinubu — President, Nigeria

Shavkat Mirziyoyev — President, Uzbekistan

Jessica Alupo — Vice-President, Uganda

António Guterres — UN Secretary-General

Complete schedule of the two-day summit Saturday, 12 September 2026

-2 PM: Arrival of BRICS Leaders (BRICS Member Countries)

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Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

-2:35 PM: Closed Session for BRICS Member Countries: “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”

BRICS was formed in 2006 as an informal BRIC alliance comprising four countries - Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Today, BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries worldwide.

Venue: Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

-4:25 PM: Witnessing “Bharat Innovates Exhibition(Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam

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Also Read | Xi Jinping not coming to India for BRICS Summit 2026? China refuses to confirm

-5:05 PM: Family Photo (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Outside Lawns, Bharat Mandapam

-5:10 PM: Joint Tree Plantation (Leaders of BRICS Member Countries)

Venue: Outside Lawns, Bharat Mandapam

-7:30 PM: Gala Dinner hosted by the Prime Minister

Venue: Level 3, Bharat Mandapam

Sunday, 13 September 2026

-9:55 AM: Arrival of Leaders (HOGs/HODs) of BRICS Partner Countries/Outreach Invitees

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

-10:35 AM: Family Photo

Venue: Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13.

-10:50 AM: Open Session “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”

Venue: Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.