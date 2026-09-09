The 18th BRICS summit, being hosted by India on 12-13 September, comes at a crucial geopolitical moment. The bloc has expanded, positioning itself as a multipolar alternative to Western-dominated institutions, giving it greater economic weight and a broader claim to represent the Global South. However, its size also brings a new challenge: internal rivalries. With more geopolitical competitors now sitting around the same table, the summit this year will test the limits of the global bloc as well as how it brings consensus amid deep divisions within its own ranks.
A bigger BRICS, a heavier economy but a harder consensus, explained in charts
SummaryThe expanded BRICS+ bloc boasts growing global GDP share and strong intra-trade, but internal political divisions and India’s import reliance remain big challenges.
The 18th BRICS summit, being hosted by India on 12-13 September, comes at a crucial geopolitical moment. The bloc has expanded, positioning itself as a multipolar alternative to Western-dominated institutions, giving it greater economic weight and a broader claim to represent the Global South. However, its size also brings a new challenge: internal rivalries. With more geopolitical competitors now sitting around the same table, the summit this year will test the limits of the global bloc as well as how it brings consensus amid deep divisions within its own ranks.
About the Author
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
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