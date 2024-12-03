Should Brics worry about Trump’s threat?

The president-elect of the US, Donald Trump, has threatened the Brics nations with 100% tariffs should they create their separate currency or back any other currency in their attempt to move away from the dollar. The threat has come amid heightened expectations of trade wars, especially with China, and has sparked widespread nervousness over disruptions to global trade and supply chains. While Trump’s muscle-flexing over the dollar cannot be ignored, experts believe such an action is unlikely to be taken by the US for two reasons: first, a Brics currency is nowhere on the horizon and second, tariffs might end up hurting the US as the world’s largest economy runs major trade deficits with major nations in the Brics group.