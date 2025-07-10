What is his anger all about?

Donald Trump claims that Brics wants to replace the US dollar as the dominant international currency. He has said that it wants to destroy the US dollar so that the currency of another country, presumably China, can take over and be the new standard. “If we lost the world standard dollar…we would not be the same country any longer…the dollar is king, we’re going to keep it that way," he told the media. If the de-dollarisation that he fears really does happen, then demand for the US dollar will fall, affecting the American economy and its strategic ability to wield the currency as a weapon through sanctions.