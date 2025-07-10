Brics, a grouping of 11 very diverse nations, has repeatedly got in US President Donald Trump’s crosshairs. He’s called it ‘anti-American’ and threatened punitive tariffs. Mint looks at Brics closely—its members, objectives, clout, recent actions and why it unsettles Trump.
Brics, a grouping of 11 very diverse nations, has repeatedly got in US President Donald Trump’s crosshairs. He’s called it ‘anti-American’ and threatened punitive tariffs. Mint looks at Brics closely—its members, objectives, clout, recent actions and why it unsettles Trump.
Has Trump threatened Brics again?
Yes. On Tuesday, he warned that an additional 10% tariff will be imposed on countries that are part of the Brics grouping—founders Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He claimed that Brics was established to hurt the US. and additional tariffs will be imposed “pretty soon" on countries aligning themselves with what he called the grouping’s “anti-American policies". He said India, which is negotiating a trade deal with the US, will not be spared. This is the second time he has warned Brics. In January, he had threatened a 100% tariff on its members.
Has Trump threatened Brics again?
Yes. On Tuesday, he warned that an additional 10% tariff will be imposed on countries that are part of the Brics grouping—founders Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He claimed that Brics was established to hurt the US. and additional tariffs will be imposed “pretty soon" on countries aligning themselves with what he called the grouping’s “anti-American policies". He said India, which is negotiating a trade deal with the US, will not be spared. This is the second time he has warned Brics. In January, he had threatened a 100% tariff on its members.
What is his anger all about?
Donald Trump claims that Brics wants to replace the US dollar as the dominant international currency. He has said that it wants to destroy the US dollar so that the currency of another country, presumably China, can take over and be the new standard. “If we lost the world standard dollar…we would not be the same country any longer…the dollar is king, we’re going to keep it that way," he told the media. If the de-dollarisation that he fears really does happen, then demand for the US dollar will fall, affecting the American economy and its strategic ability to wield the currency as a weapon through sanctions.
How powerful is Brics, really?
Brics accounts for 48% of the world’s population, 31% of world GDP and 35% of India trade. What began as a grouping of five emerging nations in 2006 is today a bloc of 11 members and 10 partners. Despite the numbers, Brics is beset by deep divisions among its members. However, the waiting list to join this grouping is long and this unnerves developed nations.
Is it anti-American, as Trump alleges?
No. Its primary focus is to be the voice of the global South and give emerging economies greater opportunities to grow, by creating institutions and infrastructure beyond the control of developed nations. Its New Development Bank funds projects. It wants to establish a global channel to move money, and rival the Swift system controlled by the West. After the recent summit in Brazil, it did come out strongly against the rise of unilateral tariff/non-tariff measures (without naming the US) and the recent attack on Iran.
Does Brics want to destroy the US dollar?
Reducing dependence on the US dollar, not destruction, is the long-term goal of Brics. This was reiterated by Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the summit. It wants to create a common currency that will make trade and payments within Brics smoother. It will also ensure that the US cannot sanction a member by weaponizing the dollar—the reserve currency for international trade. The common currency move is in its early stages. India takes over the presidency of Brics, from Brazil, in 2026.