Business News/ Economy / Britain's economy resilient to higher interest rates, says Bank of England

Britain's economy resilient to higher interest rates, says Bank of England

1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Livemint

The UK's economy is resilient to higher interest, said the Bank of England in its half-yearly Financial Stability report

UK economy is resilient to rate hikes, said Bank of England.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday that Britain's economy was proving resilient to the risks posed by higher interest rates, although it would take time for the full impact to feed through.

"The proportion of households with high debt service ratios ... has increased and is expected to continue to do so through 2023. But it is projected to remain some way below the historic peak reached in 2007," the BoE said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will present the report's findings in a press conference at 0800 GMT.

The impact of higher interest rates was seen more on households. On the other hand, corporate sector remained ‘broadly resilient'.

"Nevertheless, higher financing costs are likely to put pressure on some smaller or highly leveraged firms," it added.

After the Silicon Valley Bank fallout, UK's central bank was working with Britain's finance ministry to ensure there were options to smoothly wind up small banks which were exempt from some requirements applying to larger ones, said BoE in its statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

12 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST
