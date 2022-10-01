Britain’s financial disaster is a warning to the world8 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 02:08 PM IST
The crisis in the U.K. offers a preview of dangers other economies could face in an era of high inflation and rising interest rates
A toxic mix of politics, inflation and higher interest rates is threatening the financial system in the U.K., sending a shock wave through global markets and providing a warning to governments everywhere of the dangers of the new economic era we are entering.