Britain’s financial disaster is a warning to the world

Maybe there will be no more seismic events, and Britain’s problems will turn out to be nothing more than a small earthquake, not many hurt. Nowhere else has the exact problems Britain has, and nowhere else have politicians been so willing to risk the wrath of the markets. I don’t expect anything on the scale of the financial crisis to hit. But times are hard, the dangers are mounting, and it would surprise me if we came through the next couple of years without at least a few more minor crises, and probably more central bank rescues.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}