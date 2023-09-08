Britain’s statisticians fix a blunder and find a bigger economy

The ONS is keen to point out that it is one of the first national statistics bodies to update its estimates for 2020 and 2021 in light of better data on sectoral inputs and outputs. Other countries will follow suit, and their own GDP rates may also be revised (if so, probably upwards too). Britain’s better performance relative to her peers, therefore, might not last long. Before the ONS rewrote the story of 2020 and 2021, the economy’s performance looked abysmal. After the revisions it looks merely poor. Any improvement is welcome, but the economic narrative has not fundamentally changed.