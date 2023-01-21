British lawmakers urge Rishi Sunak to lead PM delegation to India, finalise FTA2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:34 PM IST
India-UK bilateral trade currently stands at around 29.6 billion pounds a year. Both sides formally launched FTA negotiations in January last year.
India and the UK may soon forge a Free Trade Agreement, with British leaders asserting that negotiations were ‘well advanced’. Lawmakers have also called for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to lead a delegation to India “as soon as possible".
