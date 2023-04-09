British parliamentary delegation arrives in India to discuss FTA, research ties2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:31 PM IST
- The delegation made up of the India (Trade & Investment) All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) will be on a four-city tour to explore two-way trade and research and development collaborations.
To make discussion on the backdrop of the eighth round of negotiations towards a free trade agreement (FTA), a British parliamentary delegation will arrived in New Delhi on 9 April.
