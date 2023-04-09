To make discussion on the backdrop of the eighth round of negotiations towards a free trade agreement (FTA), a British parliamentary delegation will arrived in New Delhi on 9 April.

The delegation made up of the India (Trade & Investment) All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) will be on a four-city tour to explore two-way trade and research and development collaborations.

It will be led by Indian-origin House of Lords peer Baroness Sandy Verma which will hold meetings with senior ministers and business leaders with the backing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The tour cover will also cover Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai. This marks a parliamentary visit from the UK to India after a six-year gap.

“As President of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade & Investment), I am delighted to be co-leading this delegation," said Verma.

“It is long overdue as the last Parliamentary delegation to India was six years ago. We are looking forward to engaging with senior Indian ministers to discuss matters ranging from the FTA to green technology, to gender inclusivity. Research and development is a key thematic area of the UK-India relationship and the delegation will explore further ways to enhance it. In particular, new university collaborations and opportunities for technology transfer," she said.

Last year the India (Trade and Investment) APPG was created to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and is made up of 25 British members of Parliament and peers of different political affiliations.

Once concluded, the the new APPG is geared towards supporting the FTA negotiations and promoting its benefits. It was created to to promote trade and investment between India and the UK for the mutual betterment of their citizens, whilst building an inclusive living bridge between the two countries.

During their first India visit, the group is scheduled to hold talks with the Foreign Secretary, Commerce Secretary and visit IIT Delhi while in the capital.

In Ahmedabad, they have scheduled meetings with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and a visit to GIFT City before a possible tour to the Serum Institute of India in Pune. The visit will conclude next weekend in Mumbai with a women in leadership event.

According to official UK government statistics, the India-UK bilateral trading relationship was worth GBP 34 billion in 2022 – growing by GBP 10 billion in one year.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the country’s leading industry body, estimates an India-UK FTA could boost trade with India by GBP 28 billion a year by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by GBP 3 billion.

With PTI inputs.