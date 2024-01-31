Brought to You by BlackRock: Airports, Pipelines and Data Centers
Jack Pitcher , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 Jan 2024, 05:33 PM IST
SummaryThe world’s largest asset manager has ambitions beyond index funds.
BlackRock’s $10 trillion asset management empire is built around passive index investing. Chief Executive Larry Fink is betting that infrastructure will help drive his firm’s next wave of growth.
