Brought to You by BlackRock: Airports, Pipelines and Data Centers

BlackRock’s $10 trillion asset management empire is built around passive index investing. Chief Executive Larry Fink is betting that infrastructure will help drive his firm’s next wave of growth.

The money manager agreed in early January to buy Global Infrastructure Partners for $12.5 billion, its biggest push yet into what are known as private-market investments that don’t trade on a public exchange. GIP, a New York-based infrastructure fund manager with roughly $100 billion in assets, owns and operates energy, transportation, and waste and water companies around the world.

The acquisition would bring assets ranging from London Gatwick Airport to U.S. natural gas pipelines and data centers into the BlackRock portfolio. BlackRock would be among the world’s largest private-infrastructure managers after the GIP assets are combined with its own—and would take on a bigger role operating companies.

“GIP has a strong culture of operating and running businesses," Martin Small, BlackRock’s chief financial officer, said in an interview. “Unless you’re an excellent operator and improver of assets, you’re not going to be a great private-markets firm."

BlackRock became the behemoth it is today thanks to the rapid growth over the past 15 years of passive investing and exchange-traded funds. But fees have eroded in the hypercompetitive fund management industry. For BlackRock, the GIP acquisition would significantly boost what are known as its illiquid alternative assets—the private-market debt and equity funds that charge much higher fees.

BlackRock has made several smaller acquisitions to build its alternatives business in recent years, but nothing on the scale of GIP, which would be its largest acquisition since buying Barclays’s asset management business in 2009. The deal would roughly double BlackRock’s private market base management fees, the firm said.

Illiquid alternatives made up 1% of BlackRock’s $10 trillion in assets under management at the end of 2023 but generated 7% of its base management fees—those that aren’t tied to a fund’s performance and make up the bulk of BlackRock’s revenue.

Some analysts expect BlackRock isn’t done with private-market acquisitions.

“I think infrastructure is a good first step in terms of a broader alternatives expansion plan," said Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research. “Given where fee structures are going, it’s smart for them to get into an area where there’s still money to be made."

Wall Street analysts expect the GIP deal to increase BlackRock’s earnings by about 1% in 2025.

“Given the size of BlackRock, it’s going to take a lot for them to move the needle in terms of contributions to the bottom line from alternatives," Seifert said.

Private-infrastructure funds have grown rapidly since GIP was founded by Nigerian-born banker Bayo Ogunlesi in 2006. As government budget deficits balloon, private investors have increasingly financed and run critical infrastructure.

Big investors and private-equity firms have plowed money into the asset class, which had grown to $1.3 trillion globally at the end of 2022, according to McKinsey. Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management and Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management are among the private infrastructure giants that BlackRock will now rival.

The returns are unspectacular in the high single-digit percentage range, but steady. That is thanks to the predictability of demand for utilities and transportation hubs. Lower-risk investments that promise steady returns are in high demand with subsets of BlackRock’s clients such as insurance companies and retirees.

BlackRock is betting that the combination of aging infrastructure, budget deficits and government subsidies for infrastructure projects will be major tailwinds for growth in the decade ahead.

“Infrastructure investing appears to have a very favorable growth runway, supported by investors’ attraction to the yields and general lack of correlation with other asset classes," Finian O’Shea, a Wells Fargo analyst, wrote in a note to clients about the deal.

Government subsidies around the world add to the case for infrastructure investing. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act, the Chips Act and the infrastructure law are set to award billions of dollars in subsidies to private companies in the coming years.

The GIP acquisition fits with Fink’s clean-energy ambitions. In his 2023 letter to shareholders, Fink wrote that “some of the most attractive opportunities in the years ahead will be in the transition finance space" and that BlackRock aims to be the leading investor in those opportunities for clients.

GIP had almost $20 billion invested or committed in renewables in 2022 and should give BlackRock more experience and firepower for energy transition projects.

“If I look at what’s ahead of us over the next 10, 15, 20 years—the growth and the amount of capital that’s required because of digitization, decarbonization and globalization is more than double or triple what’s gone into infrastructure in the last 20 years," said Raj Rao, GIP’s president.

