India may offer relief to tariff-hit exporters, eyes trade deal with US by Nov
Summary
The move comes as exporters, particularly in sectors such as textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery, have been facing uncertainty after the American tariffs.
NEW DELHI : The government has asked India's harried exporters to wait a couple of months, as it looks to finalise a bilateral trade agreement with the US by November and ready a relief package to support the industry in the interim.
