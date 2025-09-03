India may offer relief to tariff-hit exporters, eyes trade deal with US by Nov

NEW DELHI : The government has asked India's harried exporters to wait a couple of months, as it looks to finalise a bilateral trade agreement with the US by November and ready a relief package to support the industry in the interim.

India's relations with the US nosedived recently, after president Donald Trump imposed a steep 50% duty on Indian exports, effective 27 August.

In a meeting with exporters or export promotion councils on Wednesday, commerce minister Piyush Goyal promised a limited-scale relief package even as the government engages with the US to reach a trade deal by the fall of 2025, a timeline that was announced by Trump and prime minister Narendra Modi in a joint declaration on 13 February, according to three executives of export promotion councils and a government official.

Exporters face tariff pressures

The move comes as exporters, particularly in sectors such as textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery, have been facing uncertainty after the American tariffs. The US initially imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff, which came into effect on 7 August, followed by another 25% for India's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total duties on Indian goods to 50%.

India exported goods worth $87 billion to the US in FY25, accounting for 2.3% of GDP. Of this, five sectors—engineering goods ($19.16 billion), electronics ($14.64 billion), drugs and pharmaceuticals ($10.52 billion), gems and jewellery ($9.94 billion), and textiles ($10.91 billion)—together made up $65.17 billion.

India’s total merchandise exports, excluding petroleum, reached a record $374.1 billion in FY25, up 6% from $352.9 billion a year earlier.

Industry concerns

“The exporters have been told to wait for a few months until the deal gets signed. The minister assured the export promotion councils that the talks are on track and likely to resume soon," said the first executive.

“The minister assured all possible help to mitigate the losses through different incentive schemes for exporters, including those for MSMEs," said the second executive.

The US currently accounts for roughly 20% of India’s merchandise exports and the sectors most vulnerable to the tariffs include diamond polishing, shrimp, home textiles, carpets, ready-made garments, chemicals, agrochemicals, capital goods, and solar panel manufacturing, as per a Crisil Ratings report.

About 25% of the revenue of Indian diamond polishers in 2024-25 came from exports to the US. But the tariffs, along with weak demand for natural diamonds in the US, threaten to significantly dent revenue and compress the already thin operating margins for the sector, it said.

“On the issue of the quantum of the relief package, exporters were told that discussions are underway with different line ministries, including finance, to carve out a special relief package under the National Export Mission," said the third industry executive.

Sector-specific measure

Representatives of export promotion councils (EPCs) and industry associations from sectors including textiles, apparel, engineering, gems and jewellery, leather, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and services raised sector-specific concerns at the meeting.

The EPC members raised concerns about the impact of tariffs and the hardships the industry would face if these duties continue for long.

“We asked for support through extension of interest equalisation, resolution of issues related to the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for MSMEs, and RoDTEP (remission of duties and taxes on exported products) benefits for steel exports as per the rates fixed by the Pillai Committee," said Pankaj Chadha, chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC).

The RoDTEP scheme refunds to exporters the embedded central, state and local duties/taxes.

In a press statement, the commerce ministry said that the discussions primarily centred on recent developments regarding tariff increases on certain Indian products.

Exporters and industry representatives highlighted the challenges posed by these tariff barriers, their impact on the competitiveness of Indian goods in key international markets, and emphasised the need for targeted, sector-specific interventions.

Goyal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of Indian exporters amidst the evolving global trade scenario. He assured industry representatives that the government is actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges, as per the statement.