Home / Economy / Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman to hold consultations with infra, climate experts

Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman to hold consultations with infra, climate experts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 
1 min read . 08:38 AM IST Livemint

She will hold consultations with representatives of the services and trade sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in two sessions in the national capital in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23 on Friday.

The meeting will be held virtually.

She will hold consultations with representatives of the services and trade sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and climate change.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in 2 sessions tomorrow, December 17, 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

"FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding consultations with representatives of Services and Trade sector in forenoon; and with 2nd group of experts from Industry, Infrastructure and Climate Change in the afternoon," it added. 

