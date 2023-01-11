Budget 2023: ‘Expect higher allocation for rural spending this year’

Budget 2023 is just around the corner and given that it is the last full budget before 2024 Lok Sabha elections, expectations from the government are running high. While middle salaried class is expecting some relaxation in income tax slabs, senior citizens want minimum tax slab to be raised.
A wide expectation from the PM Modi-led government is to continue on the path of fiscal prudence while focusing on infrastructure development.
Prabhudas Lilladher in a recent report said it expects higher allocation for rural spending which includes MNREGA, food security and rural infra, PM Awas, piped water and sanitation, which will improve employment, rural incomes and rural demand.
“2023 budget will be last full budget before 2014 Lok Sabha elections. We believe current year budget will have renewed focus on rural development and credit availability, MNREGA, PM Awas, Food security, some tax sops for middle class, renewed thrust on Infrastructure development, some concrete steps on energy transition and higher education, etc," said Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, in the report.
The brokerage expects India's GDP to grow by 6.7% as high frequency indicators such as government capex, trade, transport, hotels, financial services, agriculture are doing well. Meanwhile, manufacturing and mining segments are slow at present.
Rural demand is a key trigger for overall growth as rural India accounts for about 65% population but accounts for just 30% of consumption spends in the economy.
“Fiscal deficit till November 2022 was 58.9% of full year target led by higher government capex, flat revenue spends and moderation in customs duty collection. Govt has taken approval of supplementary demands (1.2-1.3% of GDP) on account of fertilizer subsidy, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, OMC losses, MNREGA and PM Awas, railways and roads capex, etc. that will push fiscal deficit to about 6.7-7% of GDP," said the brokerage report.
