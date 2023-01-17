Analysts are expecting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to keep on the path of fiscal consolidation and opt for narrowing the FY24 fiscal deficit to as low as 5.8% in the upcoming Indian budget for 2023-24.
The Centre may go for a fiscal deficit number, which will be far lower than the 6.4% of GDP budgeted for FY23, analysts said, pegging the Budget figure for the next fiscal in the range of 5.8-6%.
As this will be the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, there may be an urge to make it into an expansionist one.
In the two years following Covid-19, the fiscal deficit – one of the key parameters while assessing macroeconomic stability which also influences inflation – went up till 9.3%.
Analysts have clearly stated that the country will have to continue on this journey of fiscal consolidation and it does not have the luxury of pausing for the next few years.
Sharing a note, HSBC India's chief economist Pranjul Bhandari stated, "The government's promised fiscal consolidation path will require a herculean effort over the next few years. Think of it like a long-distance cyclist that needs to keep pedalling hard to reach the finish line; if it were to suddenly stop, it risks falling over."
"... a lower fiscal deficit is key for India's macro stability, especially in an uncertain global environment," Bhandari said.
SBI economists expect the Budget to peg the fiscal deficit close to 6%. "The budget FY24 presents a challenge before the Government to stick to the road map for fiscal consolidation, amidst a global environment of declining inflation," the SBI economists said.
They further said that the country will have to grow at a faster clip for making this possible, given its estimates on expenditure and revenue mobilisation.
The SBI economists expect 8.2% growth in expenditure but the subsidy bill to come down, and revenues to grow 12.1%.
On the borrowing front, all the analysts expect the market borrowings of the government to be pegged higher in FY24.
Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs expects FM Sitharaman to announce a 50 bps reduction in the fiscal deficit target for FY24 at 5.9%.
Japanese brokerage Nomura, which pegged the fiscal deficit at 5.9%, said the gross borrowing will rise to ₹15.5 lakh crore from ₹14.2 lakh crore in FY23, while SBI estimated it at ₹16.1 lakh crore.
The note by HSBC said the year before elections are typically associated with low privatisation receipts and expenditure pressures, and included it among the challenges the government will have to grapple with.
The markets will be looking for transparent and credible fiscal math, direct tax reforms, lower tariffs on imports, and a thrust on capital expenditure in the Budget, it further said.
FM Sitharaman will present the country's Budget for 2023-24 on 1 February.
