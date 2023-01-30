Budget 2023: 'Rural income growth, women empowerment should be priority'3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:53 PM IST
- To double the income of rural India, especially farmers, the government should encourage the cooperatives model in all farm products, said Sanjay Dalmia is Chairman at Dalmia Group
With global geopolitical uncertainties and the slowing growth of the world economy, it is crucial to address job creation challenges and boost consumer demand in the country. India’s rural economy has enormous potential. During covid-19 rural areas were the silver lining with agriculture spending support to Indian GDP.
