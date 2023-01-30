Budget 2023: 'Rural income growth, women empowerment should be priority'

Although the dependence on agriculture has reduced over the years, still it accounts for more than one-third of rural income and is the fundamental aspect of the rural economy. With two-third of the population living in villages' rural economy had become the inherent strength during the pandemic. By boosting the economy of rural India investment, consumption, government expenditure and exports will be multiplied. Currently, the rural economy is distressed. Rising Inflation and low real wages both result in sluggish spending. To ensure inclusive economic growth, the government needs to urgently focus on transforming the village economy to pull the maximum number of people out of subsistence farming and give them a much more remunerative role. The upcoming budget should be focused on rural income growth and our target should be at least 100% growth in every household income in near future.