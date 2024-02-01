Budget 2024 Key Highlights LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget for the Financial Year 2024-2025 today in the Parliament. Being a Vote on Account ahead of the general elections, analysts do not expect any significant policy reforms by the government, but believe that the focus will likely be on providing support to rural growth. The government is expected to stick to its path of fiscal consolidation, without compromising on quality of expenditure. Catch Budget LIVE Updates here.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday, February 1. The Budget speech will begin at 11 am in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament. It will be telecasted live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan.
The Interim Budget 2024 can be accessed in a “paperless form" through the Union Budget Mobile App. The bilingual app, available in English and Hindi, can be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal - www.indiabudget.gov.in
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is unlikely to announce any major policy reforms as this would be an interim budget ahead of the general elections. This will be the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May.
The interim budget 2024 will stay valid for the first four months of the new financial year 2024-2025. It is technically a vote on account as it seeks Parliament’s nod for a grant in advance to meet the Central government's expenditure.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Interim Budget 2024. The Sensex was trading 45.09 points, or 0.06%, higher at 71,797.20, while the Nifty 50 was up 19.70 points, or 0.09%, at 21,745.40. Broader markets traded mixed as the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.1%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.3%.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last Budget of the Modi 2.0 government today before the upcoming general elections. This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth straight budget. She will become the second Finance Minister in India to have presented the Union Budget for six consecutive years after Morarji Desai.
Sitharaman took charge as the Union Finance Minister in July 2019 becoming the first full-time woman Finance Minister of the country. She has presented five full Budgets and this will be her first Interim Budget.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 in the Parliament today, February 1. The minister will begin her Budget speech at 10 am in the Lok Sabha today.
