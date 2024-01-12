Budget 2024: 5 essential questions for investors answered by Goldman Sachs
Budget 2024: Goldman Sachs in their report answers five key investor questions before the India Union budget for fiscal year 2025. They expect the government to meet the FY24 fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP and expect the government to announce a fiscal deficit target of 5.2 - 5.4% of GDP FY25
Budget 2024: Goldman Sachs in its report on FY25 interim budget say that interim budget is likely to follow the fiscal consolidation path
