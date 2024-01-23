Budget 2024: Any major sops unlikely, expect relief measures for rural sector, says Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global
Emkay Global expects the policy direction to remain largely similar to recent budgets, with a focus on balancing growth recovery and fiscal constraints. Some relief measures for rural, agricultural, and welfare sectors are expected.
Given its interim nature, the forthcoming budget is unlikely to include any significant announcements on new taxes or spending proposals. Brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services stated in its report that despite this, it would still set the stage for future policy decisions and be monitored for the rate of fiscal consolidation and policy priorities on capital expenditure and non-capital expenditure spending.