No major developments are anticipated on February 1, 2024, according to brokerage Axis Securities' Pre-Budget Expectations 2024–25 research, given the interim nature of the budget. According to the brokerage, the budget is more likely to prioritise maintaining the growth trajectory while adding certain populist elements.

The brokerage claims that during the past several years, the Union Budget's influence on the equities market has been significantly reduced because most reforms have been implemented by the government outside of the Budget's purview. However, market players still see it as a vital catalyst promoting the expansion of the Indian economy and, consequently, the Indian market.

With the BJP's remarkable victory in three of the four major states during the assembly elections, the domestic macroeconomic story has become even more compelling in the last one to two months. The trust of the market has been reinforced by this guarantee of political continuity till the general elections in 2024.

"Moreover, it has reinforced the visibility of policy continuity, providing momentum for sustained growth in the domestic economy. Considering this outlook, we strongly believe that the upcoming budget will uphold the agenda of growth with an overarching focus on maintaining policy continuity," the brokerage said in its report.

NTPC, SBI, Jyothy Lab, JK Cement, PNC Infra, Hero Motocorp, Amber Enterprises, Pitti Engineering, and Praj Industries are among the companies with positive budget play (coverage), according to Axis Securities.

Additionally, the following companies have positive budget play non-coverage: Tata Power (solar EPC play), M&M (rural play), RVNL (railway infra play), L&T Ltd (infra play), and Waree Renewables (end-to-end solar solutions).

According to the brokerage, the government's policy initiatives, including the PLI plan, Made in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, are expected to continue and gain further momentum in FY25. The ensuing increase in government investment on infrastructure construction in FY25 will contribute to the economy's continued growing momentum.

Axis Securities lists three broad expectations from the Interim Budget 2024–25.

Higher Capex spending for FY25:

In FY25, the brokerage expects a further increase in government capital expenditure of 10% to 15%. The government set a capex goal of ₹10 lakh crore for the most recent fiscal year (FY24). Public infrastructure development in the entire country, including roads, water, metro, trains, defence, digital infrastructure, and green technologies, is probably going to remain a top priority.

"Its overall focus would also be on creating more jobs and achieving investment-driven growth. Furthermore, the private Capex, which has been sluggish for the last several years, is expected to receive a much-needed push in the upcoming budget," the brokerage said.

Higher rural spending:

A significant portion of the country's buying power has been negatively impacted by tightening monetary policy and high inflation, thus brokerages anticipate that the budget will help those at the bottom of the pyramid who are most affected.

Fiscal consolidation:

“We believe the government’s priority will continue to achieve and maintain macro stability by adopting a fiscal consolidation path while maintaining the right balance between growth and macro stability. We expect the FY25 fiscal deficit to likely be maintained below 5.3%, with a vision of achieving 4.5% by FY26," the brokerage said.

