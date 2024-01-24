Budget 2024: Axis Securities expects higher capex spending, rural support, fiscal consolidation to be the focus on Feb 1
Axis Securities expects higher Capex spending, increased rural spending, and fiscal consolidation in the upcoming budget. The Union Budget's influence on the equities market has reduced in recent years, but it remains an important catalyst for the Indian economy.
No major developments are anticipated on February 1, 2024, according to brokerage Axis Securities' Pre-Budget Expectations 2024–25 research, given the interim nature of the budget. According to the brokerage, the budget is more likely to prioritise maintaining the growth trajectory while adding certain populist elements.