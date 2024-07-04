Budget 2024: DPIIT recommends removal of Angel Tax
Summary
- DPIIT secretary R.K. Singh said on Thursday at a media briefing that a proposal received from the industry has been forwarded to the finance ministry suggesting the removal of the tax
New Delhi: The ministry of commerce has recommended the removal of the contentious ‘angel tax’, according to the top official of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), in a move that could bring relief to both early-stage startups and their investors.