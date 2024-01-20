Budget 2024: "Election impact likely but fiscal health constraints to restrain generosity"
The interim FY25 Budget is anticipated to demonstrate improved fiscal balances as well as capex, especially with the upcoming elections, said Phillip Capital, but it does not see scope for massive pre-poll stimulus considering fiscal targets that the government wants to achieve by FY26.
