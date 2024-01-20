The interim FY25 Union Budget is anticipated to demonstrate improved fiscal balances, creating room for increased rural and social spending, as well as capital expenditure, especially with the upcoming union elections in April-May 2024, according to brokerage firm Phillip Capital.

That said, it does not see scope for massive pre-poll stimulus considering fiscal targets that the government wants to achieve by FY26.

"We estimate fiscal deficit for FY25 at 5.1-5.3 percent of GDP and FY24 at 5.8 percent of GDP. FY25 Nominal GDP growth is expected to be better than FY24 at 11-11.5 percent (higher deflator) which will aid fiscal maths," predicted the brokerage.

Phillip Capital expects capex focus to remain strong, continued focus on infrastructure expansion – thus, it remains positive on defense and cement. As the presented budget in Feb’24 will be an interim one, the brokerage does not expect major sectoral policy changes, the post-election budget will be the right forum for the same.

It also anticipates the government to announce sops for the middle class (promote new income tax regime, housing, etc.) and rural segments while retaining a capex focus. In this case, consumption sectors like Automobiles, staples, and real estate would be the beneficiaries, noted Phillip Capital.

Budget Estimates

The brokerage has incorporated trend growth ratios for fiscal variables in its projections for FY25, with the expectation that stronger growth could pose an upside risk to the forecast. It estimates a 10 percent growth in gross tax revenue, revenue receipts to rise by 7.3 percent while expenditure to grow by a muted 5 percent.

As FY25 will be a truncated year for awarding projects due to elections, Phillip Capital expects capex growth of 10 percent and revex (revenue expenditure) growth of 3.5 percent.

Strategic disinvestment would likely be more successful post-election, thus it assumes ₹50,000 crore in divestments for FY25. Moreover, dividends to the government should remain strong (both RBI and PSUs). Subsidies are estimated to fall owing to fertiliser subsidies. Telecom revenue will be half of FY24 levels – a big drag on non-tax revenues. Gross borrowing should decline to ₹15 lakh crore due to lower repayments.

The brokerage's estimate for Net market borrowing stands at ₹11.4 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit for FY24 is estimated to be lower than budgeted, at 5.82 percent vs. 5.92 percent BE, helped by direct tax buoyancy and expenditure management; non-tax revenue will likely surpass budgeted estimates due to higher dividends, it stated.

It also expects disinvestment will fall short by a large margin, its estimate stands at ₹20,000 crore. Meanwhile, Revenue expenditure is expected to meet the budgeted estimates as food and fertiliser subsidies will be marginally higher while incremental MNREGA allocations are being funded from savings, predicted Phillip Capital. Capex targets will be largely met, added the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision

