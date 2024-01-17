Budget 2024: Expect pro-demand steps to address near term risks, says DBS Bank economist
The Budget 2024 is expected to emphasize on ‘inclusive and prosperous’ policy push in the context of incremental progressive steps in the roadmap over the next 20-plus years, said an economist.
Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman is slated to announce the Union Budget for FY24-25 on February 1. Being an election year, the Budget 2024 will be an Interim Budget or vote-on-account.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message