Budget 2024 expectations: Fiscal consolidation is to continue in FY25 despite poll pressure, says BofA Securities.
Budget 2024 expectations: BofA Securities expects the Centre to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY24. For FY25, they see the Centre’s fiscal deficit to consolidate further to 5.3% of GDP, despite poll pressure. Further tracking the glide path it is seen at 4.5% of GDP by FY26.
