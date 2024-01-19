Budget 2024 expectations: BofA Securities expects the Centre to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For FY25, they see the Centre’s fiscal deficit to consolidate further to 5.3% of GDP, despite poll pressure.

BofA Securities in Budget 2024 preview report has said that the current government intends to consolidate fiscal deficit through capital expenditure-driven growth instead of expenditure compression. They expect this strategy to continue in the FY25 union budget as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Digitization-led formalization of the economy is a blessing in disguise aiding tax buoyancy on one side and reducing wasteful expenditure (subsidy leakage) on the other, said BofA Securities.

BofA Securities said that between April and November in FY24, India used up 50.7% of the full-year budgeted fiscal deficit target, which compares well versus the median 75.9% of the total that gets exhausted during April and November usually {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BofA Securities said that even as total expenditure continued to trace the median run rate, the outperformance was led by higher than median revenue receipts.

They see higher than budgeted tax and non-tax revenue to more than offset- the potential shortfall in divestment proceeds, higher than budgeted subsidy bill, modestly higher interest expense and other revenue expenditure.

BofA said that the concerns surrounding fiscal slippage in an election year are understandable. However in their earlier report, BofA Securities had looked at multiple macro variables a year before, during and after national polls. They failed to establish any correlation between macro performance and elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hence after Government meeting its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of the GDP for FY24, they expect Centre’s fiscal deficit to consolidate to 5.3% of GDP and tracking the glide path to 4.5% of GDP by FY26.

Over the last 10 years, on an average 65% of fiscal deficit for the Centre has been funded via market borrowings, as per BofA data. The trend is likely to remain largely unchanged. . For FY25, at 5.3% of GDP, tracking a fiscal deficit of ₹17.6 trillion and BofA Securities expect 65% of this to be financed by market borrowings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

