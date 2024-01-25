Budget 2024 Expectations: Five key sectors that may benefit from this interim budget
Axis Securities shares key sector views and budget expectations in its Pre-Budget Expectations 2024–25 report, including support for Power, Utilities, and Renewables, special attention to Railway, Infrastructure, and Capital Goods sectors, and increased rural spending benefiting FMCG and Autos.
Budget 2024 Expectations: In addition to the three broad expectations from the Interim Budget 2024–25—higher capital expenditures for FY25, higher rural spending, and fiscal consolidation—Axis Securities also shared its key sector views and key budget expectations in its Pre-Budget Expectations 2024–25 research report.