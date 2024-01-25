Budget 2024 Expectations: In addition to the three broad expectations from the Interim Budget 2024–25—higher capital expenditures for FY25, higher rural spending, and fiscal consolidation—Axis Securities also shared its key sector views and key budget expectations in its Pre-Budget Expectations 2024–25 research report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power, Utilities, and Renewables are expected to receive further support on February 1, According to Axis Securities. Companies in the Railway, Infrastructure, and Capital Goods sectors will be given special attention, and FMCG and Autos are anticipated to benefit from increased rural spending.

According to the brokerage, the government should provide Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) incentives to battery producers and other players in the electric power manufacturing and storage industry, considering the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), the brokerage anticipates a further 10%–15% growth in government capital expenditures in FY25. The government set the capex target at ₹10 Lc Cr for the most recent fiscal year (FY24). Public infrastructure development in the nation, including roads, water, metro, trains, defence, digital infrastructure, and green technologies, is probably going to remain a top priority. For the banking industry to experience double-digit credit growth, all of these actions are advantageous. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector - Key Budget Expectations Infrastructure Companies engaged in these sectors are expected to find enormous potential due to the government's increased focus on building the nation's infrastructure, especially its highways, railroads, and urban infrastructure, according to the brokerage.

Ahluwalia Contracts, KNR Constructions, PNC Infratech, RITES, and KEC International are the stocks that, according to the brokerage, will reap benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cement The brokerage claims that the government's increased emphasis on building roads, airports, ports, bridges, and other important constructions will increase demand for cement as a whole. For the 2024 budget, estimates show a 15% YoY increase in the infrastructure sector's total capital spending.

“We expect budget to facilitate and expand overall infra development which will positively benefit cement companies with higher demand," the brokerage said.

According to the brokerage, UltraTech, ACC, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, JK Cement, JK Lakshmi, and Star Cement would benefit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Utilities, Power and Power Ancillaries According to the brokerage, the Suryodaya Yojna is beneficial for the whole rooftop solar value chain, which includes solar cells, solar glass, solar modules, solar panels, solar batteries, solar energy plant controllers, transformers, power cables, chemicals, and power financiers.

Tata Power, KPI Green, Borosil Renewables, Adani Green, NTPC, NHPC, Waree Renewable, and Gensol Engineering, according to the brokerage, will have a positive impact.

Capital Goods, Consumer Durables and Wires & Cables

According to the brokerage, the capital goods industry expects prominent capital expenditure estimates for railway infrastructure and infrastructural upgrades in the Union Budget 2024–25.

Regarding Consumer Durables and Wires & Cables, the brokerage anticipates a significant government programme to support regional production of electronics. A 5% GST instead of 12% is what industry participants are pushing for when it comes to necessities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polycab India Ltd., Dixon Technologies, and Amber Enterprises are the companies that stand to gain according to the brokerage.

Pharma & Healthcare

As per the brokerage, the Pharma company anticipates an increased budgetary allotment to the Promotion of Research & Innovation Programme (PRIP) programme. The previous year's budget included a commendable measure of encouraging innovation within the business. In the budget for the previous year, the government had allotted ₹5,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the brokerage, Lupin, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Healthcare Global Enterprises, and KIMS will benefit.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

