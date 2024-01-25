Budget 2024 Expectations: From auto to FMCG, a look at key sectors that will be in focus this year
Given the impending Lok Sabha elections projected for April to May 2024, the budget is likely to refrain from major declarations. The detailed budget unveiling will take place post elections and the formation of a new government. Here's a look at key sectors that will be in focus this year.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim Budget 2024 that is expected to outline estimates for revenue, expenditure, financial performance, fiscal deficit, and projections. Given the impending Lok Sabha elections projected for April to May 2024, the budget is likely to refrain from major declarations. The detailed budget unveiling will take place post elections and the formation of a new government.