Budget 2024 Expectations: From capex target to fiscal deficit, CareEdge predicts these changes for India's economy
CareEdge expects the government to continue its focus on capex target, GDP growth, and fiscal consolidation. The analytics firm also predicts a slight fiscal deficit slippage this year on lower nominal growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on February 1, 2024, which is likely to keep the focus on fiscal consolidation and nominal economic growth projection, according to credit ratings and analytics firm CareEdge.