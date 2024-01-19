Budget 2024 expectations: Nirmal Bang highlights 6 major themes that could dominate the Interim Budget 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 on February 1 which is likely to keep focus on fiscal consolidation led by capex growth moderation, according to brokerage firm Nirmal Bang.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on February 1 which is likely to keep the focus on fiscal consolidation led by capex (capital expenditure) growth moderation, according to brokerage firm Nirmal Bang.