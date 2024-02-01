Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on Thursday announced the development of three major ‘Railway economic corridors programmes’ during her Interim Budget 2024-21025 speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nirmala Sitharaman while delivering her Budget Session speech on 1 February said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government would implement three railway corridor program -- energy, mineral and cement corridor; port connectivity corridors; and high traffic density corridors.

"The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity. They will improve logistics efficiency and reduce cost," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new scheme will be launched to strengthen deep tech for the defence sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will promote public and private investment in post-harvesting agriculture activities.

She said the application of nano DAP on various crops will be expanded in agri-climatic zones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that three major railway corridors, including for cement, will be constructed, and 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

In her Budget 2024 speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian government will spend a record 11.11 trillion rupees on infrastructure creation in 2024/25, to ensure India remains one of the world's fastest growing major economies.

The allocation for capital expenditure for the financial year starting April 1 is 11.1% higher than the capex for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday in her budget speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced India government's provision of ₹750 billion corpus for 50-year loans to states for boosting their capital investments for next fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed India's economic prospects and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in boosting incomes in her speech to lawmakers in New Delhi on Thursday.

FM Sitharaman pledged to increase housing in the next five years, expand free electricity and improve medical care, especially for women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!